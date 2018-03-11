Lazio Ace 'Likes' Man Utd Star's Instagram Post as Rumours Persist Over Old Trafford Switch

Lazio attacking midfield ace Sergej Milinković-Savić has added further fuel to the fire of rumours suggesting he's keen on a switch to Manchester United this summer, by 'liking' his fellow Serbian Nemanja Matić's victory post after their 2-1 win over Liverpool.

United fans were sent into a frenzy last month, after the highly-rated Serie A star was 'followed' by Matić on social network Instagram. Now things have gone up a gear (via the Metro), with Milinković-Savić actively engaging with the Man Utd man's celebratory post after yesterday's 2-1 win over Liverpool. The 23-year-old is hotly tipped to join José Mourinho's side in the summer, as United continue to improve their squad.

Image by Richie Boon

Milinković-Savić has played a pivotal role in Lazio's impressive Serie A campaign, scoring 11 goals and contributing four assists in 36 appearances. I Biancocelesti currently sit fourth in the league table, but face a fierce battle with Roma and Inter for a spot in next season's Champions League.

United surprised many with their attacking approach to the game against Liverpool, with Mourinho's side uncharacteristically coming out of the traps with forward-thinking play. The Red Devils were rewarded for their bright start, with Marcus Rashford scoring twice within the first half an hour. Despite Eric Bailly scoring an own goal, Liverpool were unable to draw level.

In other news, Mourinho claimed that his team saw the funny side of Bailly's bizarre own goal against the Reds - stating that the general consensus of the dressing room was that the Ivorian defender has scored a "Brilliant goal".

United will now have two days to recover from Saturday's game, before they take on Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League second round tie.