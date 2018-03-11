Liverpool Fans Have Cheeky Dig at Referee by Editing His Wikipedia Page After Man Utd Loss

Liverpool fans have aimed a cheeky dig at Premier League referee Craig Pawson, by editing his Wikipedia page to claim that he's a Manchester United fan in the wake of the Reds' 2-1 defeat at Old Trafford.

A number of supporters of the Merseyside team were apparently unimpressed with the referee's performance in the game - with robust penalty area challenges by United players Ashley Young and Marouane Fellaini being cited as the cause of their frustrations. Reacting in a manner now traditional in the digital age, Reds fans vented their rage with a Wikipedia-based prank on the referee:

Craig Pawson's wiki page haha pic.twitter.com/99U1OiQ7db — LFC Fans Corner (@LFCFansCorner) March 10, 2018

Someone has been naughty on #wikipedia updating Craig Pawson page! pic.twitter.com/ZHaOH0JqDh — Govani Maestros (@Kgov81) March 10, 2018

The Red Devils certainly seemed to catch their opposition by surprise in Saturday afternoon's heated clash, with their attacking approach to the game yielding two goals from England international Marcus Rashford before the half hour mark.

Despite a second half own goal from United defender Eric Bailly, the Reds were unable to score an equaliser in the tense encounter.

The loss could prove costly to Jürgen Klopp's side, as they prepare for an intense end of season scrap with Chelsea, United and Spurs for qualification to next season's Champions League.

With tricky trips to Stamford Bridge and Goodison Park still to come, the Reds will need to be at their best to ensure they make the cut for the lucrative European competition.

Meanwhile, José Mourinho is believed to have turned his attention to Spurs' ace Eric Dier - as he looks to find a successor to veteran midfielder Michael Carrick.

Dier - a seasoned England international - is capable of playing both in the midfield and defence, and could cost United upwards of £50m if they are to prize him away from Mauricio Pochettino's side.