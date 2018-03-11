Man Utd Prepare to Offer Juventus Ace Gigantic £290k Per-Week Deal Ahead of £70m Summer Transfer Bid

Manchester United are believed to be preparing to offer Juventus defender Alex Sandro an enormous £290k-per-week deal, as they look to make a summer move for the highly-rated Juventus left-back.

As reported by the Daily Mirror, United boss José Mourinho is desperate to sign a new left-back in the summer, as his current first choice Ashley Young is approaching the twilight of his career, while Luke Shaw has still not done enough to win over his manager. Alex Sandro is now the Red Devils' primary target for the summer window, with the club ready to make Juventus a big offer.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

United are likely to have to fork out around £70m for the Brazilian international, but their financial firepower should see them outbid their league rivals Chelsea - who have noticeably reigned in their spending in recent seasons. Sandro is currently on £145k-per-week with Juve, but the Red Devils are believed to be more than willing to double his existing contract.

Mourinho is believed to be willing to be keep Shaw at the club, but wants Sandro to join as an experienced starting left back.

United have enjoyed an impressive campaign this year, but have been thoroughly outclassed by their neighbours Manchester City, and will be eager to bridge the gap in squad quality during the upcoming summer break.

In other news, Liverpool fans took a cheek dig at referee Craig Pawson after their 2-1 loss to United - editing his Wikipedia page to claim that he's a fan of the Red Devils.

A number of Reds fans were disgruntled with the performance of the match officials, claiming that they were owed at least one penalty as Liverpool players were tackled robustly in the penalty area.