Newcastle Set to Continue Chelsea Star Kenedy Loan Again Next Season Following Bright Spell

Newcastle could have a chance of signing Kenedy on loan from Chelsea again next season, but for whole campaign and providing Rafael Benitez is still the manager.

The Brazilian starred for the Magpies on Saturday as he scored two goals on the way to helping the club to all three points against struggling Southampton, and is certainly making an impression at St. James' Park.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The 22-year-old has performed well since joining from Stamford Bridge and looks a real threat on the wing with his pace and desire to be direct.

His contribution at the weekend has afforded the Toon Army some breathing space down at the bottom, and the club are now five points clear of the relegation zone with eight games to go.

According to the Chronicle, Newcastle want to take the exciting Kenedy on loan again for the entirety of next season - but it will hinge on whether or not Benitez remains at the helm.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The publication sing the Spaniard's praises and point to him as to why the club are manouevring away from danger, and that his influence will play a huge part in getting Kenedy back at St. James' for next season, although that could end up proving to be a difficult task the more he impresses.

The former Fluminense star has made six appearances so far and will be targeting a strong finish to the season over the final eight games with more goals and assists.

