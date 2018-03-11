Newcastle United has emerged as the new favourites to sign Manchester City youngster Javairo Dilrosun in the summer.

Dilrosun is being monitored by a number of English clubs including Swansea City and Derby County, according to The Sun, via Football Insider.

The Dutch international is out of contract with the Manchester club in the summer and would be available for a reported nominal fee of £1m for English clubs and £200,000 for foreign clubs.

Dilrosun has two appearances in the Checkatrade Trophy this season with the Manchester City Academy squad. The Dutchman also has eleven appearances in the Premier League 2, contributing four assists in those games. He joined City in 2014 from Ajax and moved up to the U-23 squad in 2016.

He would be a worthy addition to the squad with his high potential and he would give the Magpies an extra option on the wing alongside Matt Ritchie, Christian Atsu and Kenedy.

Newcastle earned a much needed 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday, as they look to avoid a potential relegation battle as the business end of the season approaches.

They took an early lead in the second minute through Kenedy, which was his first goal in the league for the Magpies. He then doubled Newcastle's lead in the 29th minute, and the win was topped off by Matt Ritchie in the second half.

The win takes Newcastle up to 13th with 32 points. They will look to widen the gap between them and the relegation zone in their next game against fellow strugglers Huddersfield on Saturday. That is a vital fixture as a loss would result in Huddersfield leapfrogging them in the table.