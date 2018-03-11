Senior Arsenal Players Call for the Return of Club Legend Thierry Henry to Save Dismal Season

According to reports from The Daily Mirror, several senior Arsenal players are calling for Gunners legend Thierry Henry to be recruited to the coaching staff, to help under fire manager Arsene Wenger steer their dismal season back on track.

Arsenal have had a far from satisfactory campaign, currently finding themselves sitting in sixth following four losses in seven Premier League games, effectively killing their chances of a top four finish.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

It would seem that The Gunners will need to focus on the Europa League for any chance of returning to Europe’s elite competition next season. They managed to secure themselves a much needed 2-0 win against AC Milan at the San Siro in the first leg of the Round of 16 stage of the competition.

Regardless, Arsenal players are calling for change, first of all with the return of all time record goalscorer Henry, who is currently in a coaching role with the Belgium national team.

JOHN THYS/GettyImages

Though he holds legendary status, he is also held in high regard as a coach, with Premier League stars Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne all said to be impressed with his abilities.

However, Wenger is known to be somewhat choosy regarding the former players he allows to work with him at the club, with former Arsenal defender Steve Bould the only one to be near the first team in a coaching capacity.

A source close to an unnamed Arsenal player told The Daily Mirror: “It’s a no-brainer," he said on the Henry rumours. "Just seeing Thierry on the training pitch would set the pulses racing. It’s what many of them would like to see. But whether Arsene goes for it is another matter.”

