Sir Trevor Brooking Reveals David Sullivan Was Struck by Coin As Saturday Protests Boiled Over

West Ham United legend Sir Trevor Brooking says that club co-chairman David Sullivan was struck by a coin thrown by a supporter as the fallout from the scenes at the London Stadium on Saturday continues.

Several supporters invaded the pitch in protest at the club's ownership during Saturday's home defeat to Burnley, and many more so-called fans pushed past security to hurl insults at the director's box, where Sullivan was sitting.

Brooking revealed that insults were not the only thing thrown as the ugly scenes unfolded.

This is what kicked it all off. Noble throwing down a pitch invader after the Hammers went 1-0 down. pic.twitter.com/WZD036FbV0 — Sam Inkersole (@Sam_InkersoleTM) March 10, 2018

"A coin did hit David Sullivan. I didn't see it but I did have that confirmed," Brooking said.

West Ham have launched an enquiry in response to the pitch invasions, having called an emergency meeting with all London Stadium shareholders on Saturday night.

The first incidents occurred after Ashley Barnes had given Burnley the lead, with club captain Mark Noble getting into a physical confrontation with one supporter.

The West Ham players were visibly distressed - with Noble later describing the atmosphere inside the stadium as "horrible" - and the toxic scenes continued in the stands as Burnley went on to add two more goals through Chris Wood.

Well played Burnley as their players let young West Ham fans sit safely on their bench amidst crowd trouble. pic.twitter.com/VYYkXpV9WN — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) March 10, 2018

"That atmosphere must never come back," added Brooking, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live's Sportsweek.

After the game, Noble urged supporters to get behind the team in the weeks ahead.

"I'm really hoping the fans have got it off their chest," he said. "They are a true, honest and passionate bunch of people. I'm hoping that they have had their outburst, because all that matters is staying in the Premier League."

The Hammers are now just three points outside the relegation zone.