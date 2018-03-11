Stoke City vs Manchester City Match Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Following Manchester City's 7-2 annihilation of Stoke City at the Etihad Stadium earlier in the season, the hosts, this time around, will be hoping history does not repeat itself when Pep Guardiola's men make the short trip down to M6 on Monday evening.

Paul Lambert's outfit are arguably enjoying their best spell of the season at present; tasting defeat just once in their last six Premier League showings. However, they have secured maximum points only once in that time.

Paul Lambert (Stoke manager): "City are a fabulous team with the best manager in the world. I've been fortunate to Pep Guardiola before and I have huge respect for him.



"We have to go and try to win the game on Monday. We need to take City out of their comfort zone." — City Watch (@City_Watch) March 8, 2018

The visitors, meanwhile, have not been beaten in the league since mid-January, although a shock loss at Wigan Athletic and their lacklustre Champions League display against Basel on Wednesday evening - City's first home defeat since December 2016 - has shown vulnerability within the champions elect's ranks, albeit minimal.

So, ahead of the Bet365 Stadium showdown on Monday, let's take a look at all you need to know.

Classic Encounter

Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City (October, 2017)

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Despite the excessively comfortable full-time result, as Kyle Walker put the ball into the back of his own net two minutes after the break to bring the scores to 3-2 in City's favour, the home crowd could have been forgiven for the odd nervous thought.

Gabriel Jesus, Raheem Sterling and David Silva looked to have wrapped up all three points inside the opening half-hour. However, Mame Biram Diouf's strike a minute before the interval and the aforementioned own goal brought the deficit to just one.

Although, any doubts regarding Guardiola's men were quickly abolished, with Jesus grabbing his second of the game less than 10 minutes later before Fernandinho, Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva all scored in a 19-minute spell to sentence Mark Hughes' men to humiliation.

Key Battle

Geoff Cameron vs Kevin De Bruyne

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

It is not every week you are tasked with keeping one of the most in-form creative midfielders in the world quiet, but that is the challenge placed on Geoff Cameron's shoulders when he faces Kevin De Bruyne on Monday.

Although the Belgium international's numbers for this campaign are not mind-boggling - 14 assists and seven goals - his influence on any Manchester City attack is unparalleled.

The 26-year-old's vision coupled with his 83 per cent average pass accuracy rate makes him one of the most daunting opponents in the Premier League, and if Cameron is even slightly off his game, his side will be punished.

Team News

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Diouf (shoulder), Lee Grant (wrist) and Stephen Ireland (calf) are all sidelined for Stoke ahead of Manchester City's visit; with no official return date for any of the trio clarified by the club as of yet.

While Benjamin Mendy (knee) is the only player ruled out for the visitors, Fabian Delph, Fernandinho and Raheem Sterling are all doubtful due to a lack of match fitness, while Sergio Aguero suffered a knee issue in training.

Predicted Lineups

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Stoke: Butland; Bauer, Zouma, Martins Indi, Stafylidis; Shaqiri, Allen, Cameron, Ndaiye, Choupo-Moting; Crouch.

Manchester City: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Kompany, Danilo; Bernardo Silva, De Bruyne, Gundogan, David Silva, Sane; Jesus.

Prediction

Although the Potters have improved under Paul Lambert, with their much more resolute defensive line the epitome of that, the class difference between the two sides will eventually tell on Monday night.

The Bet365 Stadium will not see a similar contest to that of the Etihad Stadium in October; however, Manchester City should have enough to reclaim their 16-point buffer over Manchester United at the top of the table and move within two wins of being crowned champions.





Predicted Score: Stoke 0-3 Manchester City