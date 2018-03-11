Watford Boss Admits Abdoulaye Doucoure Future Is in Doubt With Multiple Clubs Interested

Watford boss Javi Gracia admits he does not know whether midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure will stay at the club beyond this season.

Clubs like Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal are reportedly interested in the 25-year old's services. The midfielder has had a brilliant season for the Hornets, netting seven goals and contributing two assists in the league this season.

Speaking as quoted by the Evening Standard, Gracia revealed that he has no idea whether Doucoure will be a Watford player next season or not.

Matthew Ashton/GettyImages

"I don't know, I don't know what happens in the future, whether he will sign a new contract or stay with us a long time, I don't know.

"I think he is very happy with the team, the supporters, the club, the city. I think he is very happy.

"I would like Doucoure to stay with us more time."

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The Spaniard tips Doucoure to carry on his form, and even improve on the performances he has been giving.

"He is a very good player and he can do better," Gracia added. "I have tried to explain to him many things that he can improve but at this moment, this season, he is a very good player.

"He has a very good attitude and helps the team all of the time with a good mentality and attitude."