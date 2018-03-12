Antonio Conte Warns Chelsea Stars That They Must Be Ready to 'Suffer' to Beat Barcelona at Camp Nou

Antonio Conte has told his players that they must be prepared to 'suffer' if they're to progress past Barcelona into the quarter finals of the Champions League on Wednesday.

Ernesto Valverde's men take a slim advantage back to the Camp Nou, having scored an away goal in their 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the first leg, but the Catalans will be on guard after Willian cracked the post against them twice in west London.

🇧🇷Willian keeps on scoring - he did it again as Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 2-1: next up, Wednesday's #UCL trip to Barcelona pic.twitter.com/JcqsW8nY5d — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 10, 2018

Having cruised through most of Saturday's 2-1 win over Crystal Palace - only for the introduction of Wilfried Zaha to help the south Londoners give Conte and co a massive scare late on - the Blues should be reasonably well-rested for Wednesday's game.

Speaking ahead of the game, Conte said: “We must be prepared to suffer in this type of game. Because when you play against this type of team, one of the best teams in the world, you must be prepared to suffer. It won’t be easy. But we have to try. We have to try the best solution to face this game.”

Comparing his side to Juventus, who progressed to the last eight at Wembley on Wednesday night having also trailed on away goals after the first leg, Conte admitted: “For sure, Juventus showed great resilience, they suffered a lot, and in the right mind they killed Tottenham.

Conte on Barcelona: "We need the same concentration as the first leg against Barcelona. It was almost the perfect game. It won't be easy" #CHECRY #CFC — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) March 10, 2018

“But don’t ­forget you are talking about a team with many players with great experience, many players who won the Champions League in this Juventus team. We don’t have this.”





Chelsea will face a Barcelona side who have been held to draws in four of their last nine games in all competitions, although La Blaugrana come into the clash off the back of an impressive win against Atletico Madrid and a comfortable dismissal of a dreadful Malaga team on Saturday night.