Arsenal Handed Huge Injury Boost as Defensive Duo Could Return for Crucial Europa League Second Leg

Ahead of their crucial second-leg fixture against AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday, Arsenal have been handed a massive injury boost. Arsene Wenger has confirmed that Hector Bellerin and Nacho Monreal should be available for selection for their season-defining fixture.

The Gunners have improved on their recent torrid run of form, which started with the 2-0 win over Milan at the San Siro in their last-16 tie's first leg. Arsenal then followed that up with a convincing 3-0 win over Watford.

Speaking after Sunday's game, the Arsenal boss provided fans with an encouraging update regarding the defensive pair.

"Bellerin is in quite a good way," said Wenger, as quoted by the club's official website. "He could be available for Thursday, yes. And Monreal as well."





Hector Bellerin has been absent from Arsenal's two league games with a slight knee complaint. Meanwhile, Monreal has been sidelined with a back injury since being forced off in Arsenal EFL Cup final defeat to Manchester City.

With the news of the pair's return, just Alexandre Lacazette and Shkodran Mustafi remain Arsenal's current injury concerns. Lacazette is not expected to return until April after sustaining a knee injury. Meanwhile, the club waits to hear news on the extent of Mustafi's groin injury which he picked up in the victory over Watford.





Arsenal's attention seems firmly fixed on the Europa League after they fielded a heavily rotated side for the win against Watford. The likes of Laurent Koscielny, Aaron Ramsey, and Jack Wilshere were all given a rest in hope to keep them fit for Thursday's clash.