Borussia Dortmund Eye Huddersfield Town Boss David Wagner As Replacement for Peter Stoger

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has been linked with a sensational move back to his former club Borussia Dortmund.

The Mirror are reporting that Wagner is being seriously considered as a candidate to takeover at the Bundesliga club, with BVB apparently unhappy with their current direction under Peter Stoger.

Wagner was appointed the manager of Borussia Dortmund II in 2011, in what was the German-American's first managerial role. He had previously worked as a coach at Signal Iduna park under his former Mainz teammate Jurgen Klopp. After four years with BVB, Wagner was appointed head coach at Huddersfield in 2015.

The Terriers have had a strong first season in the Premier League, and are in a strong position to avoid relegation. Wagner even earned the manager of the month in August after the side's impressive performances.

Wagner has reportedly been assured that his job at Huddersfield is safe regardless of the outcome of the season. However, with Dortmund keeping tabs on the 46-year-old, he could well be tempted away back to the German giants.

Dortmund are currently on their third manager in less than three years since the departure of Jurgen Klopp. His successor, Thomas Tuchel, managed two seasons at the club in a tenure which was marred with controversy and a strained relationship with the club's board.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Tuchel's replacement, Peter Bosz survived just six months at the club after a disastrous Champions League campaign where they failed to register a single win in their group.

Now current boss Peter Stoger is beginning to feel the pressure after a 2-1 defeat to RB Salzburg in the Europa League and falling 21 points behind league leaders Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga.

Huddersfield remain four points clear of the drop zone with eight games to go. Wagner has previously discussed the Terrier's limited financial power compared to other Premier League clubs. Perhaps he could desire a new challenge with his former club should they come knocking.