Eredivisie Striker Misses Week of Training in Order to Donate Blood to Leukaemia Patient

VVV-Venlo striker Lennart Thy is set to miss this week's training with his club, and will also miss Saturday's encounter with PSV, for one incredible reason.

The 26-year-old has chosen to donate blood for a leukaemia patient whose DNA matches with the his own.

Seven years ago, as a 19-year-old turning out for Werder Bremen, Thy took it upon himself to donate his DNA in hope that one day he might be able to help someone with blood cancer. And it now appears that he made a great decision, after it was revealed that there is indeed a match with a leukaemia patient.

🇬🇧 | Lennart Thy may save a life. Our striker will not train this week and is not available to play against PSV this Saturday. The reason is remarkable! Read all about it on our website: https://t.co/bQ97qOR4zH. pic.twitter.com/mRwanbSNHj — VVV-Venlo (@vvvvenlo) March 12, 2018

As a result, the club have cooperated with his requested leave of absence so that he can go and donate blood, which will make a stem cell transplant possible, and help heal the patient with acute leukaemia.

The club announced on their website, in response to the request, that they are happy for Thy to go and help save a life: "VVV-Venlo has of course agreed with Thy's request to cooperate in this special process," it reads on their official website.

Joachim Sielski/GettyImages

"The chance of a DNA match is extremely small and creates an exceptional situation. Lennart is absent all week and next week joins the VVV-Venlo trainings again."

While VVV-Venlo's match with PSV will undoubtedly be a big match, there will be no complaints from anyone at his decision to leave. Instead, Thy will return a hero, having offered his services out of the goodness of his own heart.

What a man.