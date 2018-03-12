Everton Striker Cenk Tosun Reveals How the Rain Helped Secure His First Goodison Park Goal

Despite some suggestions that new Everton striker Cenk Tosun has struggled to adapt to England, following his move from Besiktas, the Turkish forward benefited heavily from the country's famous rain at the weekend as he netted his second goal in successive games.





Following last week's goal against Burnley, Tosun netted in the Toffees' 2-0 victory over Brighton at Goodison Park on Saturday.

Willy Bong gave the hosts the lead in the second half when he inadvertently diverted the ball past Mathew Ryan and into his own net. Tosun then made sure of all three points with a quality finish, which went in via the underside of the bar.

Speaking after the game, the former Besiktas man was both delighted and relieved that his shot found the net for his first Goodison Park goal.

“I scored my first goal for the club last week but I was disappointed to lose the game – this week was better because we won,” Tosun said, as quoted by Turkish Football.

“I was worried it was going to hit the crossbar and bounce back out! Thankfully it was wet out there because that has helped the ball go in.”

“I feel good physically. I feel like I have settled into England as well and I hope I can keep going like this and keep scoring goals,” he added.

Next up for Tosun and Everton is a trip to Staffordshire where they will face struggling Stoke City. The Toffees will all but secure their Premier League future should they retrieve three points from the Bet365 stadium.