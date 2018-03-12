Ex-Liverpool Goalkeeper Undergoes Milan Medical As Gianluigi Donnarumma Linked With Exit

Pepe Reina is undergoing a medical with AC Milan ahead of a proposed move to the San Siro this summer, according to the Daily Mail.

The 35-year-old goalkeeper is out of contract at Napoli in June and will look to add one final European powerhouse to his impressive CV before hanging up his boots (well, gloves) for good.

The former Barcelona academy graduate has had spells with some of the biggest clubs in Europe throughout his career, most notably spending time at Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

ANDREW YATES/GettyImages

The Spaniard will most likely become the Rossoneri's first-choice goalkeeper next season, with many expecting to see 19-year-old Gianluigi Donnarumma finally make his long-awaited move away from San Siro.

Donnarumma has become one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Europe over the last few seasons and is expected to take over the reigns from Gianluigi Buffon for the Italian national team.

The Pepe Reina transfer makes no sense - far too expensive to be a second choice goalkeeper and not nearly good enough to replace Donnarumma if Gigi leaves. — Anthony Banovac (@AVBanovac) March 8, 2018

It was believed that Donnarumma would leave Milan last season. However, the youngster signed a new deal at San Siro that is littered with small print and clauses that could see an exit secured for around £88m.

Although no move away from Milan has been secured, Milan are wasting no time in lining up a replacement and Reina is already undergoing a medical ahead of his summer move.