German Report Claims Man Utd Have Made Approach for Bayern Star as Real Madrid Drop Interest

Manchester United are the only side to have registered an interest in Bayern Munich hitman Robert Lewandowski, with Real Madrid considering dropping out of the race for the prolific Poland international.

German outlet Kicker (via ESPN) report that the Premier League side are currently the sole team in the race for the 29-year-old, who ditched his long-time agent Cezary Kucharski last month for transfer guru Pini Zahavi.

Manchester United are the only club to have made an approach for Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski while Real Madrid dither according to Kicker in Germany. — Mark Lovell (@LovellLowdown) March 11, 2018

The move alerted a number of clubs to the possibility that the striker - Bayern's quickest to 100 Bundesliga goals after his strike against Hamburg on the weekend - could be open to leaving the German side this coming summer.





However, Jose Mourinho's United are the only team to have actually made a move in that time, despite long-term speculation linking Lewandowski with Real Madrid for a number of years.





If United's interest in the Pole is perplexing given the good form of £75m man Romelu Lukaku and the burgeoning talents of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, Real's apparent reluctance to move for one of the world's leading strikers is equally surprising.

With Karim Benzema's stock continuing to plummet thanks to the Frenchman's return of just four goals in 22 La Liga appearances this season, Real are in the market for a new forward - and that need has only been made more pressing by the issues between Zinedine Zidane and Gareth Bale.





Lewandowski, meanwhile, has scored 32 goals in 35 games in all competitions this season, including a league-leading 23 from 24 Bundesliga matches - a figure which puts him a full 10 goals clear of his nearest challenger for the golden boot in Germany's top flight. And that challenger is Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Who doesn't play in Germany now.