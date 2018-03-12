Harry Kane 'Could Miss World Cup' With Ankle Injury as Spurs Prepare for Monday Scan

Tottenham and England are anxiously awaiting the results of a scan on Harry Kane's ankle on Monday, with the Spurs striker facing the prospect of missing the summer's World Cup after going off injured against Bournemouth on Sunday afternoon.

A 34th minute clash with Cherries goalkeeper Asmir Begovic forced the England star to leave the pitch, and the Guardian report that the 24-year-old was later spotted leaving the stadium on crutches with his right ankle in a protective boot.

Get well soon Harry Kane 😰 pic.twitter.com/h7Bl055PL0 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_Jokes) March 11, 2018

Spurs fear that their leading man suffered damage to his ankle ligaments in the challenge - the same ankle he injured in 2016, missing two months with the resultant damage - and are waiting for the striker to undergo scans on Monday to reveal the extent of the injury.

Kane has scored 35 goals in 38 games this season, but could find his challenge for a third consecutive Premier League golden boot cut short thanks to his latest setback.

In light of the Harry Kane injury I've downgraded my World Cup expectations from second round exit after penalties to second round exit after extra time — Mark Douglas (@MsiDouglas) March 12, 2018

Speaking after the game, Mauricio Pochettino said: “He [Kane] suffered an injury that is to the same ankle he suffered before. We hope it is not a massive issue. We need to wait until [the scan]. Harry has a great character and is positive. We are, of course, disappointed with his problem but, if you are positive, you start the recovery now.”

This weekend of Premier League action saw both of the top flight's leading scorers fail to hit the target, with Kane succumbing to injury before his side ran riot at the Vitality Stadium and Mohamed Salah being shut out by an impressive Manchester United performance at Anfield.