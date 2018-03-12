'I'd Be Shocked if He Didn't Get the Job': Paul Merson Backs Brendan Rodgers To Takeover at Arsenal

Sky Sports pundit and ex-Arsenal player Paul Merson has backed Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers to be the next Gunners manager. Rodgers has been among the names tipped to replace Arsene Wenger at the Emirates, but Merson has said he would be 'shocked' if the Northern Irishman did not get the job.

Speaking to his Soccer Saturday colleague Jeff Stelling for Sky Bet, Merson believes that the excellent job Rodgers has done in Scotland has earned him a return to the Premier League.

"I don't know why he doesn't get the Arsenal job," Merson told Stelling. "He fits Arsenal great, the nearest Liverpool have ever come to winning the league for a long long time is when Brendan Rodgers was in charge."

Liverpool finished second and two points behind Manchester City in the 2013/14 season under Brendan Rodgers. In his first season a Celtic, Rodgers guided the club to a domestic treble and ended the season unbeaten in all domestic competitions.

This season he has already won the Scottish League Cup, making him the first Celtic manager to win his first four available domestic trophies.

"He's done nothing wrong at Celtic," Merse added. "To do what they've done, people can say it's Scottish football and Celtic are head and shoulders above, but every team they played on that run treated it like a cup final, which is difficult sometimes."

"I think he [Rodgers] now needs a change and needs to come back down.

"I'll be shocked if he didn't get a good job, I'd be quite shocked if he didn't get the Arsenal job."