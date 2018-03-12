Loaned Out Kurt Zouma Targeting Chelsea Comeback After Helping Stoke Avoid Relegation

On loan Stoke defender Kurt Zouma has revealed that he sees his long-term future at parent club Chelsea, but is focussed on first preventing the Potters from getting relegated to the Championship this season.

Zouma joined Chelsea from French side Saint-Etienne in 2014. Since his arrival in South London, the 23-year-old centre-back has amassed over 40 appearances for the club. However, Zouma's progress and playing time at Stamford Bridge has been severely limited, by a number of persistent injury setbacks.

Speaking to reporters prior to Monday's game against Manchester City, Zouma said, as quoted by Goal: “People know that I’m here for one season and it doesn’t matter what is going to happen after, I hope Stoke are going to stay in the Premier League. My target is to go back to Chelsea, but first do it right here. I don’t want to go down.

“My target is to go back to Chelsea and play. They gave me a chance to go on loan and I spoke with the manager who agreed with that and they helped me a lot from my injury and to find a club where I can play all the time.

"Everyone knows I am here for one year and then I’ll go back.

“Like the other players, we all have to show the fans we want to stay up. There is no difference to me and the other players, we all have to fight to stay up. I don’t think about Chelsea, I just think about Stoke.”

Stoke are currently 19th in the Premier League table and one point off the safety of 17th place. The Potters could climb up to 16th, however, if they beat league leaders Manchester City at the Bet365 Stadium on Monday.