Manchester United has bizarrely conceded more goals from their own players against David de Gea, than from forwards from Liverpool, Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea and Liverpool have managed in the entire season thus far.

Despite the threat of Liverpool's in-form forwards Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane, the Red Devils defeated their fierce rivals 2-1 at Old Trafford on Saturday thanks to a brace from youngster Marcus Rashford.

Unlike in the reverse fixture, Klopp's side were able to breach the United defence but only thanks to Eric Bailly, who inadvertently directed the ball past his own keeper. The own goal continues a strange theme this season of United's own players being more prolific than opposition front men, as highlighted by @F-Edits on Twitter..

Bailly accidental strike at Old Trafford was the second time that a United centre-back had scored an own goal in a game against one of the of the other top six teams in the Premier League - with Phil Jones having previously netted past team-mate de Gea in the club's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham at Wembley in January.

The Mancunians won the reverse fixture 1-0 at Old Trafford in October thanks to Anthony Martial's late strike.

Against Chelsea, Mourinho's side ran out 2-1 winners at Old Trafford in February. The Blues goal was scored by midfielder Willian, with forward Alvaro Morata unable to get the better of the Red Devils' defense. However, the Spanish international was the only scorer when Chelsea beat their rivals 1-0 at Stamford Bridge Earlier on in the season.

Against their city rivals, Jose Mourinho's side lost out 2-1 in December at Old Trafford. City's goals were scored by midfielder David Silva and center back Nicolas Otamendi. The next Manchester Derby is set to take place at the Etihad in early April.