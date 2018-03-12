Man Utd Veteran Michael Carrick Confirms He Will Retire From Football This Summer

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has confirmed that he will retire from professional football at the end of the season, bringing an end to a playing career that has lasted over 19 years.

"There comes a time when as much as you don't like, it's time to stop playing football," Carrick confirmed, quoted by the Press Association's Simon Peach. "That's pretty much where I am at."

The former England international came through the ranks at West Ham before securing a £3.5m move to Tottenham in 2004. Carrick's outstanding two-year spell in north London earned him a move to Manchester United, his club for the last 12 years, for £25m.

Carrick's retirement could also been linked to a heart problem that the 36-year-old has been battling, with the midfielder claiming it flared up once again during a Carabao Cup match earlier this season.

Carrick confirms he will retire at the end of the season: "There comes a time when as much as you don't like, it's time to stop playing football. That's pretty much where I am at". #MUFC captain also say joining coaching staff is "looking likely" — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) March 12, 2018

Carrick: "Between now and the end of the season I just need to keep myself fit and ready. I'm still enjoying training. I just want to be remembered as someone who tried to do things the right way. I've given it my best, so I can look back with no regrets." #MUFC — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) March 12, 2018

"It started in the Burton game and then happened again in training," he added, quoted by Goal journalist Kris Voakes. "I'm clear now, it took a bit of time to get over. There were 2 or 3 times when I wondered whether it was worth still playing, but I soon got over that."





Carrick made 463 appearances for Manchester United throughout his career, winning 18 honours with the club.





He also made a further 139 and 73 appearances for West Ham and Tottenham respectively, establishing himself as one of England's best midfielders since the turn of the century.