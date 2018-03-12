Mauricio Pochettino Claims Emphatic Win Was 'Perfect Answer' Following European Heartbreak

Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has claimed his side's 4-1 win at Bournemouth on Sunday was the "perfect answer" following their midweek Champions League heartbreak.

After going behind inside the opening 10 minutes, goals from Dele Alli, a Son Heung-min brace and a last-minute Serge Aurier header sealed an emphatic victory on the south coast.

Although, it was not the perfect afternoon for the north Londoners, with Harry Kane forced off injured with an ankle injury after 30 minutes, and despite his manager's concerns, the Argentine was happy with how the Lilywhites showed character.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane leaves Bournemouth on crutches this evening.



"It was the perfect answer after a massive disappointment against Juventus", Pochettino told Sky Sports following the win. "We concede the first goal, but I think the team was better than Bournemouth, and the attitude was great.

"After Wednesday, it was a massive challenge, the opponent is waiting for you, but the team showed great personality and character, and we fully deserved the victory."

Heung-Min Son's last 4 appearances for Tottenham:



vs Bournemouth ⚽️

vs Juventus ⚽️

vs Huddersfield ⚽️⚽️

vs Rochdale ⚽️⚽️🅰️#BOUTOT pic.twitter.com/uIrTedif6e — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) March 11, 2018

Following Liverpool's defeat to Manchester United on Saturday, Spurs claiming maximum points lifts them up to third in the table.

But Pochettino is wary that the race for the top four will be tight in the handful of remaining games, with a visit to Chelsea up next.

"I think the target is to finish as high as possible, the possibility to fight until the end for one position", he added.

"But it will be tough because there are massive sides fighting for the same positions.

"It's a massive three points. We knew that the team was going to show the character and the personality after Wednesday. It's nothing new for me, I believe, really believe in the squad and players.

"I'm so happy for them, because we needed this, and so happy for the fans."