Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has suggested that Spurs' new stadium will be the final piece of the puzzle to lift to the status of one of Europe's biggest clubs, claiming his side have 'all the tools' for success.

The North London club will move into their new home, which is still under construction next season, and have been playing their home games at Wembley this year.

Spurs have lost just three games at their temporary home in all competitions this season, while setting new records for attendance. However, Pochettino has identified the importance of having a permanent home to call their own, in order to reach the next level.

As reported by the Evening Standard, the Argentine said: ''First of all to be in a place that you feel at home, in your new stadium, everything is stable. That, I think, is the most important."

Pochettino also stressed how well his side have done at Wembley but claimed that their new ground will feel 'like a home'.

"This season, it's Wembley and we feel very good, but all of the stress at the beginning, always we are going to pay for this. For our fans, for everyone, the process will start next season, start to feel like a home in the new stadium.

''That's not an excuse, that is the reality and when we assess the team, we cannot leave this out. We need to include this situation. We're in a good way to create a massive club because we have all the tools to be one of the biggest clubs in Europe.''

Tottenham lost at Wembley for just the third time this season as they went out of the Champions League to Serie A holders Juventus in the last 16 of Europe's top competition.

Despite bouncing back by comfortably beating AFC Bournemouth 4-1 on Sunday, Pochettino, Spurs and their fans have been left rueing what might have been in Europe this year.

In worrying news, Harry Kane was forced off in the first half at Bournemouth with an ankle injury and it is being reported that England's main man could even miss the World Cup in the summer.