Napoli Looking to Secure Summer Signing of Ostracised Barcelona Midfielder

Napoli are reportedly pushing to sign Barcelona midfielder Denis Suarez in this summer's transfer window.

The Serie A club were interested in Suarez in the summer, but he was determined to fight for his place at the Nou Camp this season.

However, the Spanish midfielder has struggled to break into the Barcelona side again this year, and Sport-English is reporting that Napoli may attempt to tempt him in the summer with assurances of first team football.

David Ramos/GettyImages

Suarez's future at Barcelona is growing more uncertain by the week and his nightmare return to Barcelona continued on Thursday against Espanyol.

The midfielder was given a rare start, but lasted only 43 minutes after sustaining a groin injury, and he is now set up to miss around 20 days.

He has only started three La Liga games this season but boasts an impressive record from the little game time he has been given. He has managed two goals and two assists in La Liga, and will be disappointed he has not been given more of a chance to impress.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona exercised the buy-back clause they possessed in order to bring Suarez back to the club from Villarreal in 2016 for £3m, but the 24-year-old may now be looking to move elsewhere in order to further his development.

Another worry for Suarez at Barcelona is the club's imminent signing of Gremio's Arthur for an initial €30m. The Brazilian plays in the same position as Suarez and he will fear that the potential big money capture of Arthur will cast him further into the shadows at the Nou Camp.