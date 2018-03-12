Philippe Coutinho Hails 'Great' Ousmane Dembele Following Weekend Victory Over Malaga

Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho has spoken highly of teammate Ousmane Dembele following the Catalan side's 2-0 victory over relegation candidates Malaga. The Blaugrana came away from the match with all three points - with goals from Coutinho himself and Luis Suarez securing the win.

It was a routine win for the Blaugrana against a side looking ever increasingly likely to drop out of La Liga at the end of the season, as Ernesto Valverde's men continued their march towards the league title at La Rosaleda.

And now that the league actions is out of the way, Coutinho admits that his teammates can now focus on Chelsea in the Champions League, and has singled out Frenchman Ousmane Dembele following the Malaga win:

"We came to play a difficult game and we scored early, with one more we controlled the match more, we left happy with the three points." Coutinho said after the game, via Marca.

"We thought match by match, we saw that we could touch the ball more and try to maintain possession, now we can think about Chelsea."

"Dembélé is a great player and today he proved it."

One man who missed out on the victory at the weekend was Lionel Messi, who was busy accompanying his wife Antonella whilst she gave birth to their third child, Ciro. While Barca didn't exactly miss their star player, his return against Chelsea will be warmly welcomed by the rest of the team:

"Leo is the best in the world, we always need him, something nice has happened in his life, I congratulate him and now we wait for him for the next match".