Sam Allardyce Excited By 'Balance' Yannick Bolasie Brings to Everton After Brighton Victory

Everton boss Sam Allardyce has praised the performance of Yannick Bolasie following a strong showing against Brighton and Hove Albion.

Bolasie's cross led to the opening goal in the Toffees 2-0 victory over the Seagulls. Allardyce was encouraged by what he saw on the weekend in what was just Everton's third league win of 2018.

💫 | “It will be nice to see the old @YannickBolasie back on a consistent basis because he gives us good balance down the left-hand side." #EFC https://t.co/psHEbuCRxt — Everton (@Everton) March 12, 2018

"What I liked is that when he produced the final ball that caused the first goal, his game got even better from then on," Allardyce told the club's official website.

"He got more confidence straightaway. He started running at them more, causing them more and more problems.

"It will be nice to see the old Yannick back on a consistent basis because I think he gives us good balance down the left-hand side. Theo Walcott down one side and Yannick down the other gives the team a real good balance."

Bolasie missed 12 months of action after suffering a cruciate knee ligament knee injury in December 2016. The 28-year-old had to undergo two surgeries before making his comeback last Boxing Day.

But as one player returns to injury, one is unfortunately sidelined as Gylfi Sigurdsson suffered ligament damage during the Brighton win. The Icelandic midfielder could miss the rest of the season and is in danger of missing the World Cup.

Everton are ninth in the Premier League table after their victory against Brighton. They face 19th place Stoke City, who are battling for relegation survival. Allardyce will hoping for more impressive performances from Bolasie as he continues to find the form he enjoyed at Crystal Palace.