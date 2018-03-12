'Sevilla & Brighton Are More Important Than Liverpool': Mourinho Plays Down Weekend Win Over Reds

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that his side's upcoming games against Sevilla and Brighton are more important than the weekend's victory over Liverpool, with the club looking to progress in both the UEFA Champions League and FA Cup this week.

A Marcus Rashford brace put Jurgen Klopp's men to the sword in United's 2-1 victory over the Reds on Saturday. The result now means that Mourinho's side have beaten everyone inside the top six this season apart from rivals Manchester City, in what has been a good run for the Old Trafford outfit.

However, the Portuguese isn't keen to discuss his achievements this season, instead Mourinho looked to the immediate future, insisting that his next two games are more important than the win against the Reds:

“Sevilla and Brighton are more important games than Liverpool,” said Mourinho, via the Mirror.

“Liverpool was Liverpool, it was a big match, a match against a direct competitor for the top four, but nothing is decided yet. We have eight more games and 24 points to play for.

“But Seville and Brighton are ‘die or live’ games, so the next two are much more important than the Liverpool one.”

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“It says nothing,” said Mourinho. “In modern football, you have to live day-by-day, week-by week and match-by-match.

“I can imagine that if we lose against Sevilla, everyone will have forgotten what we did in the last couple of weeks.

“That’s modern football - you have to live in the moment and cope with it.

“So, yes, we beat Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool - only Manchester City we’ve not beaten in the current top six - but that means nothing because in football these days you have to prove it every day.”