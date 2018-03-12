Show Me the Money: Liverpool Set for Huge Financial Windfall After Champions League Progression

Liverpool are already due a hefty sum after progressing to the quarter-final stage of this season's Champions League tournament.

The Reds haven't made it to this stage of the competition since 2009 when they bowed out to Chelsea after a 7-5 aggregate loss. But they are finally rubbing shoulders with Europe's mightiest again, with Jurgen Klopp in charge, and it's already paying off.

Liverpool have already guaranteed themselves a £50million windfall with their progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League this season

According to the Liverpool Echo, Klopp's side have already secured £50m from UEFA. The TV rights pool covers £20m, while £18.5m will come in the form prize money; the remainder is guaranteed for all teams who qualify for the group stage.

Liverpool recently announced a 20.5% rise in profits for the year up to the last day of May 2017, which amounts to £39m out of the total £364m in earnings.

The figure pales in comparison to that of Manchester United, Manchester City, and Arsenal, who announced earnings of £581m, £473m, and £423m respectively. But that is partially due to the fact that the 2016/17 season was one bereft of European football.

Their profit of £39m, though, leaves them in fifth place in that category in the Premier League, with only Leicester City (£92m), Manchester United (£57m), Arsenal (£45m) and West Ham (£43m) recording more.





Their revenue did rise to £63m, but Tottenham (£96m), Manchester City (£82m), Arsenal (£72m) and Manchester United (£66m) all posted higher figures that year.