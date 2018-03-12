Spanish Report Claims Liverpool & Arsenal Have Entered Race Alongside Spurs for Real Madrid Star

Liverpool have entered the race for Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric but face a battle to secure the playmaker's signature, according to reports in Spain.

Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is keen to rebuild the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium squad this summer following a disappointing domestic campaign which has left them 15 points behind Primera Division leaders Barcelona with only 10 games remaining.

According to rumour merchants Diario Gol, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo, the 71-year-old Spaniard sees the Croatia international as one who could free up some cash for their planned overhaul, and Jurgen Klopp's Reds are keen to pounce.

Ain’t it funny how two 33 year olds are running the show for a club as big as Real Madrid? Ronaldo and Modrić still doing bits at their age should normally be hugely surprising. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) March 10, 2018

However, Liverpool are supposedly expected to face fierce competition in their pursuit from both Arsenal and former club Tottenham Hotspur, who are also said to be monitoring Modric's situation.

Despite the obvious affiliation to the Gunners' north London rivals Tottenham - having featured at White Hart Lane for four successful years before switching to Real Madrid - the player's past allegiances would (at least according to the speculative report) not be enough to stop him joining the Emirates Stadium outfit.

Its funny Modric whom some madrid fans still consider as a good playmaker have created less chances and has less keypasses than Dembele who played 8 games in laliga due to injury



Show per 90 metrics



Chances Created

Modric 1.64

Dembele 2.74



Keypasses

Modric 1.52

Dembele 1.99 https://t.co/q8QZpicdge — Naif (@NaifFCB_) March 12, 2018

The creative midfielder would not be the first to feature for both Spurs and Arsene Wenger's men - following the likes of Pat Jennings and Sol Campbell - however, it would be interesting to see where such a physically slight player would fit into Klopp's high tempo and demanding engine room.

Liverpool are already expecting RB Leipzig ace Naby Keita to join the Anfield ranks this summer - most likely in replacement for Emre Can who is out of contract at the end of this season - and the Reds already boast the likes of captain Jordan Henderson, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Gini Wijnaldum, James Milner and Adam Lallana; meaning they are not short in the centre of the park.