Sullivan Blasts London Stadium Security While Hammers Legend Warns 'Hostile' Supporters to Stay Away

West Ham United co-owner David Sullivan has blasted security staff at the London Stadium following multiple pitch invasions and angry protests during Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Burnley.

Fans broke past stewards and onto the pitch on four occasions, while attention then turned to aggressive chanting towards Sullivan and partner David Gold. Coins were also thrown, with Sullivan even struck in the face by one missile.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"We feel very badly let down by the stadium operators appointed by the Mayor's staff. Where were the stewards and police?" he told the Daily Mirror.

Club captain Mark Noble admitted it was 'horrible' to play in such an atmosphere, with Brooking warning that any continuation could see the team slump to a bottom three finish.

And legend Sir Trevor Brooking has urged 'hostile' supporters to stay away from the club's remaining home games, suggesting the negative atmosphere in the stadium during the Burnley defeat must be eradicated if the Hammers are to avoid relegation to the Championship.

"Just don't come to the games at the moment until you try to allow the players to get the points to stay up," he told BBC Radio 5 Live."That atmosphere must never come back."

Brooking continued, "Before [Saturday] they had six home games out of nine, which to a certain extent looked an advantage.

"When you've just lost 3-0, had people coming on to the pitch and a lot of people venting their frustration to the directors - that means the next five games at home look pretty bleak.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"There is no way the team is going to play and get the points to stay up under that sort of atmosphere. It is impossible. That atmosphere must never come back in the last five games otherwise the club is in serious trouble and the players won't be able to deliver."

After previously pulling away from the bottom three, West Ham now find themselves just three points clear of 18th place Crystal Palace and 19th place Stoke.