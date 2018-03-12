VIDEO: Groundbreaking 2018 World Cup Docu-Series 'PHENOMS' Set for May Release

With the 2018 World Cup in Russia less than 100 days away, the countdown to football's biggest international tournament is on.

Nations from all seven continents will be chancing their hand at being crowned world champions come 15th July and, in anticipation for the spectacular event, Fox Sports Digital have got in and among the stars who will be hoping to make the difference for their team.

Introducing 'PHENOMS', a groundbreaking documentary series produced by the American broadcasting company - and three years in the making - that follows 60 players from 20 countries at they bid to become the best player - and nation - in the world.

Launching in May, the programme - directed by 12 different individuals - will feature a number of world-class talents and rising stars who are competing at either seasoned pros wishing to lift the trophy or rising stars who will get their first taste of the tournament.

With stars such as Argentina striker Paulo Dybala, England starlet Dele Alli, Spain playmaker Marco Asensio, Nigerian winger Moses Simon and Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Jesus all on show, each episode will take a look behind-the-scenes as the players prepare to be the shining light at the 21st edition of the finals.

Viewers will get an insight into 'what it takes to be a champion' and allow fans to 'experience the personal lives of players through unprecedented access' in the lead up to FIFA's most prestigious cup competition.

The series plans to capture the imagination of football fans across the USA and the rest of the globe and even show some supporters just how much effort footballers go to to become the best in their position on the planet.

'PHENOMS' held its premiere event on Sunday 11th March at the 2018 South x South West Film Festival in Austin, Texas, and was attended by plenty of the industry's top names.

A panel conducted with ex-Chelsea star and 'PHENOMS' executive-produced Mario Melchiot, alongside the likes of Fox Sports host Rob Stone and celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey formed part of the unveiling of the sports series as well.

Videos for stars such as Senegal's Alhassane Sylla and Mexico's Oberlin Pineda are already available to view on the Fox website, but be on the look out for more content in the spring when 'PHENOMS' officially launches.

