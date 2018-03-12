'You're a Woman, I Won't Tell You to F*** off': Sarri Apologises for Offensive Reply to Journalist

Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri was involved in a foul-mouthed spat in his post-match press conference following his side's 0-0 draw with Internazionale.

The 59-year-old, seemingly irked by one particular question, made a rather sexist reply to a female journalist.

It would've been a frustrating 90 minutes for Sarri, who watched his side hand Juventus an even bigger advantage in their hunt for the Serie A title. The draw leaves Napoli a point behind the Bianconeri - who also have a game in hand on the Azzurri.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

And it was a question in that regard which seemingly ticked off Sarri - who was fully aware of what his team had done. When asked if the drew brought an end to his side's title hopes, he did not hold back.

“You’re a woman, you’re nice, so I won’t tell you to f*** off,” Sarri responded, via Goal.

Immediately after the press conference had concluded, the manager did personally apologise to the journalist.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Sarri went on to express that the race is certainly not over, and his side will do everything they can to win the league:





"We must continue our path towards our 101%, the team responded in a strong manner and they had a strong performance from a defensive point of view. We started to take up most of the space on the pitch and we began to create, however, we made mistakes in our movement in the box." He continued, via Di Marzio

"Juventus is very strong as is shown in the standings for the last six years, just like how Bayern is in Germany, PSG in France and Barcelona in Spain. These are all championships that have been finished for months, here it is not like that and it's credit to us."