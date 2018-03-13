AC Milan Reportedly in 'Advanced Talks' With Swansea City to Sign Ki Sung-Yueng in the Summer

AC Milan are reportedly in talks with Swansea over midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng, with the star out of contract at the end of the current season.

According to Calciomercato.com, I Rossoneri have already reached a 'general agreement' with the player and it may only be a matter of weeks before a medical is scheduled.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

Apparently Ki has been monitored by Milan for a while, and the club are understood to be impressed by the player's technical skills and his 'tactical qualities', and they are also acutely aware that his signing would likely come with commercial benefits - with the 29-year-old a hugely popular figure in South Korea.

Ki's contract at the Liberty Stadium has been put on the back burners for a while, with Carlos Carvalhal - and the player himself - wanting to prioritise Premier League safety.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Currently, the fact that Ki is supposedly in advanced talks with Milan will not make for particularly good news because the Welsh side are unlikely to be heading into next season without loanees Andy King and Renato Sanches.

The Swans would rather not lose their 2012 signing from Celtic, but it may well be too little too late and if the club don't survive the drop this season one definitely has to feel that he will leave for San Siro.

Carvalhal's side are currently 14th in the table, four points clear of danger and the club certainly stand a good chance of surviving after a resurgence under their new coach.

