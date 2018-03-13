Atletico Captain Defends Griezmann But Admits Club Is 'Not in His Heart' Amid Transfer Speculation

Atletico Madrid midfielder Gabi has reignited speculation that Antoine Griezmann will leave the club this summer to join Barcelona, by suggesting his current club is not in the forward's heart.

The Frenchman is in a rich vein of form at the moment having scored eight goals in his last four La Liga matches and appears to be enjoying his football again after a sluggish start.

However, before hitting form, Griezmann was perceived to be discontent at the club having missed out on a summer move to Manchester United through his own loyalty to Atleti.

BENJAMIN CREMEL/GettyImages

Griezmann decided to stay in Spain after it was learned that their transfer ban was going to be upheld, and they wouldn't be able to sign anyone to replace him if he left.

Rumours about the France international leaving for the Nou Camp at the end of the season are refusing to go away, and now his teammate and captain Gabi has spoken about.

As quoted by Sport, he said: "He's a special guy for everyone. He's loved in the dressing room. If Antoine decided to change [clubs], we will respect it.

Can you imagine Griezmann in our team as well? Madness. Messi Suarez Coutinho Dembele Griezmann we’re building The Avengers — J. (@ElaficionadoFC) March 10, 2018

"I can't demand people to be Atletico, I understand that not all players have Atletico in their heart. While he is at this club he defends this shirt as it deserves to be defended."

Griezmann took his tally of goals to 16 in the league after scoring against Celta Vigo, and he now has 21 across all competitions with 11 assists.

