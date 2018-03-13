Barcelona Spokesperson Quashes Speculation Regarding the Possibility of Resigning PSG's Neymar

Spokesperson for the Barcelona board Josep Vives has quashed rumours of an extraordinary return to the club for Neymar, reports MARCA.

The Brazilian superstar only left the club in the summer to join Paris Saint-Germain for a world record £198m fee, going on to score 29 goals in 30 games for the Parisian club this season.

Despite being in France for less that a year, the likes of Ivan Rakatic and most recently Philippe Coutinho suggesting they would welcome back the former Santos man, Vives has poured cold water on any potential reunion.

Vives said: "We are not aware of Neymar wanting to return to Barcelona. The Brazilian was a player who left the club and we wished him luck at the time of his departure.

"Since then, nothing else has happened. We aren't going to enter into a hypothetical debate about what someone says about a player that isn't one of our own."

Barcelona have coped extremely well following the departure of Neymar, currently holding an eight point lead at the top of La Liga, a Champions League last 16 tie second-leg against Chelsea and a Copa del Rey final against Sevilla next month.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Neymar meanwhile has been sidelined with a metatarsal and ankle injury sustained in February against Marseille.

The forward has since gone on to have a successful surgery in his homeland and hopes to fit in time to represent Brazil at the World Cup this summer.