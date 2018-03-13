Chelsea Name Asking Price for Kenedy as Newcastle Eye Up Permanent Deal for Brazilian Loanee

Newcastle United will reportedly have to pay the £15m asking price that Chelsea have placed on Kenedy should the north east side want to sign the Brazilian.

According to the Mirror, Rafael Benitez is desperate to keep hold of the Chelsea loanee beyond the end of this season, when his loan deal with Newcastle expires.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Kenedy scored his first goals for Newcastle on Saturday, a brace in their convincing 3-0 win against Southampton to ease their relegation fears with eight games in the Premier League season left.

The temporary signing of Kenedy has been a shrewd piece of business by Benitez, who has had to continuously worked with limited funds during his time at St James' Park.

2 - Kenedy is the first Newcastle player to score a brace at St James' Park in the Premier League since Georginio Wijnaldum in May 2016. Orthodontist. pic.twitter.com/m5RBTkVlPr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 10, 2018

Despite impressing during his time in the black and white of Newcastle, Benitez has told fans to enjoy Kenedy while he's here, casting doubt on whether he will be returning after this season.

While Kenedy is still playing for Newcastle, he will hope to help the Magpies avoid relegation come the end of this season.

Currently sat 13th in the table, Benitez's side have an 18-day wait for their next game as they host fellow relegation rivals Huddersfield.