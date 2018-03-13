Divock Origi Endures Embarrassment Following Wolfsburg's 3-0 Humbling at the Hands of Hoffenheim

Liverpool star Divock Origi has had a torrid time on loan with Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga this season, although the Belgian striker will have had few performances worse than his outing against Hoffenhein on Saturday.

After an impressive 2015/16 campaign with the Reds, Origi was beginning to cement himself as a first team regular, scoring in big games against Borussia Dortmund and Everton.

However, a horror tackle from Toffees defender Ramiro Funes Mori ended his season early and since then the Belgian starlet has struggled for game time at Anfield, eventually seeing him loaned out to Bundesliga outfit Wolfsburg in 2017

Throughout his season in Germany's top flight, the 22-year-old striker has struggled, notching only five goals from 27 appearances so far this campaign, although his performance against Hoffenheim at the weekend was the worst of the lot by a clear margin.

The Belgium international started the game at the Rhein-Neckar Arena, but managed just 42 minutes on the pitch before being slung off by manager Bruno Labbadia.

Throughout his time on the pitch, Origi made minimal impact, touching the ball just 15 times before being pulled off in a tactical switch by his manager.

Following the Liverpool striker's poor performance in Wolfsburg's 3-0 defeat at the hands of Hoffenheim, fans of Die Wolfe took to Twitter to voice their opinion's on the former Lille man.