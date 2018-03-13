Everton Director of Football Eager to Make Summer Transfer Bid for Leicester Star

Everton's Steve Walsh wants the Toffees to move for Leicester striker Jamie Vardy in the summer - should he remain the club's director of football.

Vardy has been one of Leicester's most important players again this season, scoring 14 Premier League goals and helping them into their current position of eighth.

Everton have had problems going forward this campaign after selling Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United last summer, and previous attacking signings, such as Sandro Ramirez, have not worked out.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

However, according to the Liverpool Echo, Walsh wants Everton to try and sign former Fleetwood striker Vardy, who is expected to make England's squad for the World Cup in Russia later this year.

Walsh worked at Leicester when the Foxes signed Vardy in a deal worth in excess of £1m but his current role with Everton is under threat as Sam Allardyce's club are believed to have held exploratory talks with PSV Eindhoven’s sporting director Marcel Brands.





Vardy has turned out to be a great signing for Leicester, scoring in 11 consecutive Premier League games as the club won the 2015-16 title, and has also made 19 appearances for England.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

There could be changes to Everton's transfer policy this summer after plenty of cash was wasted last year, with players like Sandro Ramirez and Davy Klaassen signing and failing to make good impressions.





January signing Cenk Tosun has started to deliver after signing for £27m from Besiktas, while Theo Walcott has two goals and an assist in the league since joining from Arsenal.