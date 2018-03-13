Journalist Reveals the Big Reason Why Arsenal's Squad Hated Former Gunners Star Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez was 'hated' by his Arsenal teammates before moving to Manchester United towards the end of January, and a journalist has now revealed a major reason why.

The Chilean's body language was often criticised during the final months of his stint at the Emirates Stadium, and it was clear the player was frustrated with the club's shortcomings.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

He came under fire from his own fans for appearing disinterested while playing, and many were eventually relieved to see the back of him as Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang came in as part of a new dawn.

Speaking on Monday's Totally Football show, a podcast hosted by James Richardson, journalist Rafa Honigstein offered some insight as to why Sanchez was not very well liked towards the end by his teammates.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Apparently, Arsene Wenger would present data metric sheets to his players in the aftermath of games that would highlight who had covered the most ground - and the former Barcelona man would frequently be at the bottom, suggesting him as being the 'laziest'.

Honigstein revealed: "It’s been under-reported just how badly the whole Arsenal dressing room hated Alexis Sanchez.

"They really felt he was just playing up for the camera. He was doing all these things like ‘Oh, I’m trying! What are the rest of you doing?!’

“It’s been under reported just how badly the whole dressing room hated Alexis Sanchez,” @honigstein discusses the situation of the former Arsenal star on the latest @TheTotallyShow.



Listen and subscribe here: https://t.co/zSxNyU54DO pic.twitter.com/O9b90BgcoQ — TotallyFootballShow (@TheTotallyShow) March 12, 2018

"Arsenal put up stats inside the dressing room after every game showing kilometers run, the passing etc… Sanchez would regularly come out with the lowest mileage - by a big distance."

It's safe to say the Gunners faithful do not miss Sanchez despite his obvious quality, and they now have a player on their hands who needs to prove a point in Mkhitaryan, who couldn't quite perform consistently at Manchester United.

