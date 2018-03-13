Liverpool Defender Dejan Lovren Under Investigation in Croatia Over Alleged False Testimony

As if things couldn't get any worse for Liverpool's Dejan Lovren this week, the defender has been questioned and informed of an investigation being opened against him.

The Croatian centre back gave an awful account of himself during the Reds' 2-1 loss to Manchester United on Saturday and was the target of plenty vitriol following his performance.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

According to ESPN, things have gone from bad to worse for Lovren, who was questioned on Monday after it was determined that he had given false testimony during the trial of former Dinamo Zagreb director Zdravko Mamic.





Mamic was charged with embezzlement and tax fraud which coincided with the defender's transfer from Dinamo to Lyon eight years ago.

"I can confirm that Mr. Lovren was questioned on Monday and informed that the investigation against him had been opened," Zvonko Kuharic, who is the deputy county attorney for Osijek, the fourth-largest city in Croatia, told ESPN FC through an email.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Earlier this month, Real Madrid star Luka Modric was charged with perjury over his own monetary arrangements made with Mamic.

Meanwhile, Croatian news outlet AFP claim that prosecutors have accused Lovren of falsely stating that he signed an annex in his Dinamo deal that made it so that he would receive 50% of any future transfer fee after moving to the club in 2007.

It has also been alleged that the 28-year-old made false claims of personally signing requests for payments of what he said was due to him as it relates to the transfer fee in 2010. Lovren insisted he was in Croatia at the material time, but prosecutors claim he was in France.