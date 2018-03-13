Liverpool Handed Boost in Pursuit of Roma Star As Serie A Side Line Up Replacement

Liverpool have been handed a boost in their summer pursuit for AS Roma's star shot stopper Alisson, with French newspaper L'Equipe reporting that the Giallorossi are eyeing FC Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont as a potential replacement.

The Reds were heavily linked with the Brazilian keeper in January but a move never materialised and he remained in Rome.

Nevertheless, with Roma already looking to buy a new goalkeeper, L'Equipe (via Sport Witness) have suggested that the Serie A club are less than hopeful of holding onto their prized asset - who they value at €50m - in the summer transfer window.

Allison joined Roma from Brazilian side Internacional in 2016 but spent his debut season as backup to Wojciech Szczesny.

Following Szczesny's move to rivals Juventus in the summer, however, Alisson has enjoyed an emphatic breakout year and a number of of brilliant individual displays has seen him become one of Europe's most sought-after goalkeepers.

Among the clubs interested in acquiring the services of the 25-year-old Brazilian, are Premier League Liverpool, who have enjoyed a resurgence under Jurgen Klopp in recent years, seeing them able to once again compete for Europe's top rated talent.

VINCENZO PINTO/GettyImages

With Simon Mignolet looking as though he will be moving on from the Merseyside outfit in the summer in search for regular playing time, Klopp will be on the search for another goalkeeper.





The Reds have also been recently linked with a £40m summer move for Stoke's Jack Butland, although it's highly unlikely that the club will target both goalkeepers in the upcoming transfer window.