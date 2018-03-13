Liverpool Midfielder 'Appears to Miss' Training Ahead of Premier League Clash With Watford

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana appeared to miss training on Tuesday ahead of the Reds' Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday.

The England international has struggled with injury this season and faces a tough task to get back into Jurgen Klopp's starting XI when fully fit, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Emre Can and James Milner all playing in central midfield in recent weeks.

As evident in photos on Liverpool's Twitter account and reported by the Echo, Lallana did not participate in training with the rest of his teammates.

Lallana missed the first four months of the season with a calf injury he suffered in August and spent part of his recovery in Dubai, eventually returning in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea in November.

Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back on Saturday against Watford after losing at Old Trafford last weekend, with a Marcus Rashford double trumping Eric Bailly's own goal.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

While they still look good for a top four finish, Liverpool are now only four points above fifth-placed Chelsea, albeit with a higher goal difference than the Blues.

Klopp's side dropped a place on Sunday after Tottenham beat Bournemouth but face their last match versus a top four rival when they play Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in April.