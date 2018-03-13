Liverpool Striker 'Not Happy' With Current Loan Spell at Bundesliga Side Wolfsburg

Liverpool striker and current Wolfsburg loanee Divock Origi is "not happy" at the Bundesliga club but will fight on for a spot in the side's starting XI, according to his father.

The loan spell has not worked out for the Belgium international, who has just five goals and one assist in 23 league games so far this season, and he was substituted before half-time in the 3-0 loss to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

His dad and advisor Mike Origi, a former Kenya international, admits his son is not thriving but says the 22-year-old, who has netted 21 goals in all competitions for Liverpool, will not give up easily.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

“He was very disappointed after the game,” he told Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitung, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“But the coach is the boss, he is subordinated to. Divock wants to offer himself again in every training session for a starting place. He is not happy with this situation and will push himself again.

“Divock is focused 100% on Wolfsburg and wants to help the club in the relegation battle. Contact with Liverpool and coach Jurgen Klopp has not been around for a while because my son just wants to focus on Wolfsburg.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

“Divock came to Wolfsburg to become a better player. And he has become one in my eyes. We will get together after the season with all involved and discuss the further career.”

Wolfsburg are currently 15th in the Bundesliga, one place above Mainz who occupy the relegation play-off spot.