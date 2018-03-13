Man Utd Boss Jose Mourinho to Keep Faith in Ashley Young for Vital UCL Clash With Sevilla

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho may keep faith with Ashley Young for the remainder of their Champions League campaign - according to Manchester Evening News - after the full back produced his best display of the season in United's 2-1 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils head to Spain on Tuesday to face Sevilla in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. A victory will be enough to secure United a place in the quarter finals, after Mourinho's side returned from the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium with a 0-0 draw in the reverse fixture.

Seven #MUFC goals scored at Old Trafford in the #UCL this season ⚽



Let's keep that strong home run going tonight! pic.twitter.com/vJcuLF6VJY — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 13, 2018

Jose Mourinho has rotated between Ashley Young and Luke Shaw at left back, but following the former's excellent performance on Saturday - when he quelled the attacking threat of Liverpool's star player Mohamed Salah - the Portuguese tactician is expected to keep Young at left back.

Shaw made his return to the United starting lineup in the Champions League against CSKA Moscow in December. Following a string of impressive performances, Mourinho shelved plans to sign a new left back in the summer.

Perfect way to begin a big week of games. Stadium was rocking, same again on Tuesday please!! 👹🤘🏾 pic.twitter.com/CwZYgMqPn8 — Ashley Young (@youngy18) March 10, 2018

"Luke [has done] very well, played very well. I'm really happy," the United boss said back in January. "You [the media] like the transfer market and I can say in this moment, I don't see many left backs better than Luke Shaw."

23-year-old Shaw, who joined United from Southampton in 2014, will likely have to wait until the weekend to get his chance to play, with United set to face Brighton at Old Trafford in the quarter finals of the FA Cup.