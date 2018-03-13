Marcus Rashford Hails Jose Mourinho's Influence on Development Amid Rumours of Discontent

Marcus Rashford has praised Jose Mourinho's influence, claiming he's learning a lot despite nagging rumours of his growing discontent at the rotation policy at Old Trafford.

The England international shot to fame in 2016 after a number of spectacular performances in his debut season for the Red Devils. However, his development seemed to hit a wall and has been struggling for playing time under Mourinho this season.

Any rumours of his performance levels dropping were put to rest during his first start of 2018 when his first half double gave Manchester United a hard-fought 2-1 victory over bitter rivals Liverpool on Saturday.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Speaking to Sky Sports he revealed how he's learning a lot on the training pitch and that the skills are starting to translate on match days.

He said: "Right now, I'm probably not learning the most on the pitch. In training is where I'm doing most of my learning.

"You have to take it into the game and today [against Liverpool] it worked. Personally, taking the confidence from this game into the next games is important.

"There's lots of things [I'm learning]. It is just the all-round game is starting to become more clear. Things this manager wants are becoming more clear to me. The more you do, the easier the results come on the pitch."

Thank you for all you do. Happy Mother’s Day Mum, perfect present! 😉❤️🎁 pic.twitter.com/v7jEOcghDP — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) March 11, 2018

With Manchester United having a crucial Champions League game on Tuesday against Sevilla, in which only a win will see Mourinho's side through to the quarter finals, Rashford will surely have helped his chances of starting that game after his masterclass on Saturday.





However when asked about his thoughts on not starting, Rashford conceded it's a team effort and that he'll take it on the chin.

He added: "In football you are going to be up, you're going to be down. We are all in it together. Sometimes you are in the team, sometimes you are not in the team.

"When you are younger than I am, and you are learning the game, I think you do need it. But my experiences of the past - I understand that's part of the game. There are 11 players that start, it's just one of those things."





Meanwhile, Mourinho hit back at criticism of his management of young Rashford from former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer, who suggested the striker might do better at another club.





Mourinho responded by saying: "The worst manager in history of Premier League Frank de Boer says it is no good for Marcus Rashford to have manager like me. Maybe with him he would learn how to lose."