Martin Keown Makes Bold Prediction Regarding Liverpool Champions League Hopes

Former Arsenal defender turned pundit Martin Keown has tipped Liverpool to face Manchester City in the final of the Champions League, in what would be the first all English final since 2008.

Both Liverpool and Manchester City have qualified for the quarter finals of Europe's premier competition with the Reds beating FC Porto 5-0 over two legs, while the Citizens eased past FC Basel 5-2.

Manchester City have been absolutely rampant in the Premier League this season and are currently 16 points clear at the top of the table with only eight games remaining.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have been equally entertaining, although the Reds currently occupy fourth place, four points clear of Chelsea in fifth, following their 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester United.

However, in spite of City's amazing form in the league, Liverpool are the only team to have beaten Pep Guardiola's side, playing out an intense 4-3 victory at Anfield in January.

As such, many spectators would relish the opportunity to watch a rematch between the two Premier League titans at the pinnacle of European competition in Kiev this May, including former Arsenal man Martin Keown.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Keown said: “If you dare to dream, we could well have a Champions League final of Liverpool versus Manchester City.





“It is not inconceivable that Liverpool could go on to win it. In 2005, they finished some 37 points behind champions Chelsea in the Premier League but beat them in the Champions League semi-finals.

“If City came up against Liverpool in Europe, they would find themselves under extra pressure. Victory for Liverpool would undermine some of City’s domestic dominance.

“This draw could decide who wins it. I really hope Liverpool and City are kept apart – and I do not think Real Madrid would be too keen to face either.”

Of all the sides remaining in the competition, it is possible that the English giants could be either drawn against each other in the last eight or any team out of Real Madrid, Juventus, Shakhtar Donetsk, AS Roma, Manchester United, Sevilla, Chelsea & Barcelona or Bayern Munich Besiktas.