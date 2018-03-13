Michael Carrick Claims Scott McTominay Has Right Attitude to Succeed at Man Utd

Manchester United captain Michael Carrick believes Scott McTominay has the correct mentality to become a star of the future because the young midfielder, who received his first international call-up from Scotland this week, isn't distracted by 'the glitz and the glamour'.

With so many emerging talents derailed by the lifestyle they can suddenly afford as professional footballers, Carrick sees the 21-year-old as different and described his attitude as 'refreshing'.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I think it is quite refreshing to look at Scott and see how he deals with it," Carrick is quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph. "He goes about his business, he comes in, he is always in doing extra training, he's desperate to do well and he's always looking for those little things to improve on.

"And, like you say, all the glitz and the glamour that can surround young players these days, he doesn't seem too interested in that which is fantastic, especially at this stage of his career."

36-year-old Carrick confirmed his impending summer retirement on Monday and recently tipped McTominay, who has started each of United's last five games in all competitions and was named in 90min's Team of the Week after his performance against Liverpool, to replace him.

"It is about making a career. That is what it is about. You can't live like you have had a career before you have had a career. You've got to earn it, you've got to establish yourself and he's done great so far," Carrick continued.

"There's a big thing to play for this club but so far he's on a great track, he's given himself the best possible chance to fulfil that. He's a shining example to kids looking up to how you can be within yourself and how you are coping, your body language."