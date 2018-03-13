Neymar Informs Father He Wants Real Madrid Move As Spanish Report Boldly Links Superstar to Man Utd

Neymar has supposedly told this father that he wants to secure a move to Spanish heavyweights Real Madrid before stepping on to the field at the World Cup with Brazil.

The superstar, who is currently recuperating following an operation he underwent on his fifth metatarsal after injuring it against Marseille, is apparently keen to return to Spain despite only joining Paris Saint-Germain last summer for a world record fee of €220m.

The 26-year-old has reportedly given his father, Neymar Snr, the green light to negotiate him a sensational move to the Bernabeu, as reported by the Sport, with los Blancos supremo Florentino Perez understood to be wanting to sanction a move for the former Barcelona winger.

Neymar has had a fine season in France, scoring 28 goals in just 30 games, but his time at the Parc des Princes has often been overshadowed by his 'inflated ego'.

The Brazil talisman has apparently had falling outs with Edinson Cavani and Unai Emery, and is supposedly the envy of the dressing room with his 'special privileges'.

PSG would definitely not let him go cheap if they were ready to sell - Sport reckon the Ligue 1 leaders would want £400m for the player; which id double what they signed him for.

Meanwhile Spanish publication Diario Gol have audaciously claimed that Neymar could even be a target of Manchester United's this summer.

They believe Jose Mourinho would want to build his team around the superstar, but it is difficult to see where he would fit in at Old Trafford with the club having signed Alexis Sanchez in January.

Anthony Martial Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata are also options to play out wide and in the hole, while Mourinho himself recently implored the press to stop linking him with more forwards, as he would not be spending more money on attackers this summer.

