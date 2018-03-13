Paul Pogba Hands Man Utd Huge Injury Boost Ahead of Crunch UCL Clash With Sevilla

Paul Pogba has handed Manchester United a huge boost ahead of their crunch clash with Sevilla, with the news that he is set to be named in their Champions League last 16 starting lineup.

The Independent's chief football write Miguel Delaney has claimed that the France international will replace Scott McTominay in Jose Mourinho's team for the return leg against Los Rojiblancos at Old Trafford.

#Pogback tonight. To step in for McTominay, with team likely to otherwise be the same as against Liverpool. Bailly fine. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) March 13, 2018

Pogba had sat out the 2-1 victory over Liverpool at the weekend after he was struck down by a late injury ahead of the bout in the north west, but has been passed fit to try and help United progress to the quarter finals.

United were held to a 0-0 draw by Sevilla a fortnight ago - a match Pogba played 73 minutes of - and will hope that home advantage will give them the edge in what their fans hope will be a triumphant night.

The Red Devils will book their place in the last eight with a win over one of La Liga's toughest teams, and they will need to be at full strength to secure passage to the next round.

That is why Pogba's timely return will be a massive fillip to Mourinho and his men, and should be the only change from the side that saw off bitter rivals Liverpool 2-1 on home soil last Saturday.

Pogba has suffered with thigh problems throughout this term but it is thought that a minor wound was the reason behind his absence for the Reds victory three days ago.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

The midfielder, who was reported to have had a falling out with Mourinho earlier in the year, has managed to feature 26 times for United this season and has weighed in with three goals and 10 assists.

United come into their Sevilla contest off the back of a five-match unbeaten run, and will join Manchester City in the draw for the quarter finals if they manage to see off their Spanish counterparts.

