Roma 1-0 Shakhtar: Edin Dzeko Strike Downs Miners to Book Quarter Final Spot

Roma booked their place in the Champions League quarter finals after overturning a one-goal deficit against Shakhtar Donetsk on Tuesday.

The Miners had secured a 2-1 victory in Kharkiv during the first leg but a cool finish from Edin Džeko at the Stadio Olimpico, as well as a red card to centre back Ivan Ordets, has seen the Giallorossi progress further into Europe’s elite competition through away goals.

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/GettyImages

Džeko had a sighter of goal after just 20 seconds for the hosts but his tame effort was kept out by Andriy Pyatov. The Bosnian striker was then denied by the offside flag minutes later before Shakhtar had barely touched the ball.

Brazilian full back Ismaily was proving to be Roma's biggest headache in the opening exchanges of the match, twice winning a corner off Alessandro Florenzi. Roma's versatile Italy international was then centimetres away from scoring an own goal after a Shakhtar free kick.

Pyatov was called into action midway through the first half to once again prevent Džeko from scoring the opening goal, with Eusebio Di Francesco's side having most of their attacking joy down the left flank through Diego Perotti and Aleksandar Kolarov.

Paolo Bruno/GettyImages

Former Newcastle striker Facundo Ferreyra was unable to capitalise on a lapse in concentration from Federico Fazio late in the first half and both sides went into the break on level terms - Shakhtar still with the upper hand thanks to the aggregate scoreline.

However, just over five minutes after the restart Džeko found himself one on one with Pyatov once again after being picked out by an outstanding pass from Kevin Strootman.

The 31-year-old striker kept his composure and delicately guided the ball into the back of the net with the outside of his right foot, swinging the pendulum in Roma's favour through away goals.

ANDREAS SOLARO/GettyImages

Shakhtar were visibly shaken after conceding and Džeko could have doubled his tally for the evening 10 minutes later, his curling effort just flying wide of Pyatov's far post.

Substitute Gerson also had the chance to put the game beyond their Ukrainian visitors but the young Brazilian's lackadaisical effort was easily cleared.

Shakhtar's uphill battle then became even steeper when Ivan Ordets received his marching orders for a foul on Džeko - a decision which made tensions in Rome reach boiling point.

The Giallorossi unsurprisingly set up to keep 11 men behind the ball for the rest of the match and it was a ploy from Di Francesco which worked wonders. Shakhtar struggled to create any chances after being reduced to 10 men and were cruelly dumped out of Europe through away goals, albeit with their heads held high.